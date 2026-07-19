THREE men have been arrested following scenes of disorder and reckless riding of scramblers in West Belfast on Saturday night.

Police say an operation was put in place relating to dangerous driving from Saturday morning with a large number of young people seen travelling at speed and dangerously on scrambler-type bikes in the wider Stewartstown Road and Falls Roads area, Dunmurry and M1.

The riders had their faces partially covered, no helmets and driving without care for their safety or those around them.

Police say their resources and a Tactical Support Group unit were dispatched to the area with evidence-gathering taking place to identify those responsible.

Bins and loading cages were placed across part of the Stewartstown Road at its junction with Bell Steel Road, with fires being set from some of those bins. The road was closed for a time and the public was advised to avoid the area.

Large crowds of up to 100 people gathered, many aged in their early teens, throwing masonry at police with 11 police vehicles damaged – 10 Land Rovers and one car – on Saturday evening and one officer was assaulted.

One male was arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour and a man aged 27 was arrested for disorderly behaviour and common law riot. A serious assault involving iron bars resulted in a man being taken to hospital. A man in his 20s arrested on suspicion of assault and disorderly behaviour.

Stingers were deployed on a number of vehicles in an attempt to halt the drivers and a scrambler was seized by police. Its 17-year-old rider was interviewed for dangerous driving, no licence, no insurance and no number plate. A report is to be submitted to the Public Prosecution Service.

Chief Inspector Kelly Gibson, West Belfast Area Commander, said: “We know the level of local concern on last night’s incident and on previous nights of dangerous and risk-taking behaviour. These were disgraceful scenes and are doing all we can to keep the Colin community safe.

“We are reviewing evidence gained from last night’s disgraceful behaviour and will be making more arrests. Five arrests have been made so far this week and there will be consequences, by way of more proactive arrests, for those identified as being involved.

“Targeted patrols will continue in the Stewartstown Road and other areas to detect offenders on bikers who are driving illegally. We’d also ask that the community continues to report the illegal and dangerous driving of scrambler-type bikes so we can help to make our roads safer for everyone. The safety of local communities is paramount and our officers have been working closely alongside our partner agencies, local representatives and the community to address these problems.

“By choosing to get involved in this type of behaviour, you are causing destruction within your own community. Your actions are impacting your own families, friends and neighbours.

“People have a right to live in peace and to feel safe in their communities and this must stop.

“Parents and guardians, speak to your young people and warn them of the dangers of getting involved in behaviour which could result in them injuring themselves, others, or ultimately, with a criminal record which could have an impact on their future employment and even travel.”

In addition to the three arrests on Saturday night, a man (31) and a woman (42) were charged on Tuesday, 14th July, with a number of offences in relation to a report of three non-legal scramblers being ridden dangerously in the Stewartstown Road area. A 17-year-old male was cautioned for a number of motoring offences following this incident.

Anyone who has information, or who can help identify those responsible, is asked to contact police using our witness appeal form at www.reporting.psni.police.uk/appeals quoting reference 346 18/07/26 or call us on 101.

A report can be made online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.