POLICE are advising people to stay away from the Stewartstown Road.

The PSNI say they are currently in attendance "due to large crowds in the area".

"The public are advised to avoid the area at this time. An update will be given in due course."

Videos posted on social media show people driving motorbikes and scramblers along the road.

Last week a multi-agency meeting took place to address ongoing anti-social issues on the Stewartstown Road including young people driving scramblers and motorbikes recklessly in the area.