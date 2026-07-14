WEST Belfast MLA Danny Baker has condemned a night of "chaos" on the Stewartstown Road.

The Sinn Féin representative says scramblers and motorbikes were driven recklessly through the area on Monday evening, mounting pavements and putting local residents at serious risk.

"Residents in the Colin area cannot be expected to continue living with this kind of reckless anti-social behaviour and the very real danger it creates," he said.

"Many of the residents I spoke to described near misses involving these bikes, including people simply walking along the footpath. It is only a matter of time before someone is seriously injured if this behaviour continues.

"Last night's incidents caused chaos right along the Stewartstown Road, disrupting people who were simply trying to get to local shops or return home.This is completely unacceptable and cannot be allowed to continue.

"I was on the ground last night alongside local youth workers, engaging with young people and residents. I am appealing directly to parents to speak to their children about the serious risks involved in this type of behaviour, for their own safety and for the safety of everyone in the community.

"I will be meeting with the PSNI to press for stronger enforcement and more effective preventative measures to ensure local residents can feel safe in their own community."