THE Market community is celebrating the outstanding achievements of four local residents who have graduated from Ulster University's Community Development degree with First Class Honours.

Christine Farmer, Marcella Kelly, Marie-Therese Smyth and Tony Dorrian were part of the first group of residents to complete the Community Development OCN course as part of the Market Development Association’s wider community education programme. Their participation in the programme marked the beginning of a learning journey that led them to progress to university and successfully complete their degrees.

The graduates' achievements demonstrate the transformative impact that accessible community education can have, opening pathways to higher education and creating new opportunities for personal and professional development. The MDA has long recognised education as a key driver of community empowerment and continues to invest in programmes that support residents to build confidence, develop new skills and achieve their ambitions.

Speaking about the graduates' success, MDA Director, Fionntan Hargey said: “We are incredibly proud of Christine, Marcella, Marie-Therese and Tony.

"Returning to education is a significant achievement in itself, but these four balanced university study alongside work, family life and other commitments. For each of them to graduate with First Class Honours is nothing short of incredible and is a testament to their determination – congratulations to all of them!"

One of the graduates, Christine Farmer, said: “Education gives you the keys to open doors of opportunities and dreams that you felt out of reach and impossible. There were times when it was challenging, but the support we received and the encouragement we gave each other kept us going.

"I hope our journey encourages others to take that first step because you never know where it might lead.”