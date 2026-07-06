WEST Belfast man Tony Mallon has put his name forward to stand in both Assembly and Belfast City Council elections next year.

Tony is the party leader of NI People, described as a 'typical political party in Northern Ireland who completely ignore orange and green labels and instead, celebrate our rich diversity of traditions and cultures, seeking to unite our communities to make NI work for all.'

Tony previously stood in West Belfast as an Independent candidate in the 2024 Westminster elections, receiving 161 votes.

He also stood as an Independent candidate in the Belfast City Council election in 2023, receiving 166 votes.

Next year, he is standing for election in Court DEA for Belfast City Council and will stand for East Belfast in the Stormont Assembly election- with both expected to take place on May 7, 2027.

Tony, a lifelong West Belfast resident, has a rich background in organising community fundraisers, senior management in heavy engineering, and roles spanning health and safety, quality management, facilities, HR, and education.

Tony is driven by the belief that traditional Northern Irish politics, mired in division, needs a new approach. NI People advocates for open dialogue, diversity, and prioritises individuals over party lines. The party aims for minimal government intervention and lower taxes, focusing on empowering people and businesses.