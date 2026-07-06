POLICE are appealing for information following a road traffic collision in West Belfast on Sunday evening.

At approximately 6pm, police received a report of a collision involving a car and a motorcycle in the Shaws Road area.

Officers along with colleagues from the Ambulance Service attended and the motorcyclist was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries, which are being described as "serious".

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1279 05/07/26.