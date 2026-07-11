THE lasting impact of a simple telephone owned by a West Belfast victims campaigner has been remembered decades on.

Clara Reilly (87) co-founded the Association for Legal Justice (ALJ) in the early days of the Troubles and later served as chairperson of Relatives for Justice.

ALJ was the first organisation monitoring human rights abuses by the state forces at the outset of the years of warfare with her house becoming a focal point for families – due to that distinctive red telephone.

At a time when telephones were for most working class families something of an exotic luxury, Clara and her phone became a point of contact for individuals and families in need of help and support.

The telephone was so heavily used and brought relief and succour to so many people at hugely stressful times in their lives that it became a local symbol of justice – proudly kept by the Reilly family to this day.

Last Friday, Lord Mayor Councillor Róis-Máire Donnelly visited Clara at Parkmanor Oaks Care Home in Dunmurry to chat about her long career in human rights – and about that iconic red telephone.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, family member Pauline Fitzpatrick said: "Clara Reilly’s door was also always open. She was the pinnacle of support for those in need, especially in the early years of the conflict.

Clara and family

"Clara possessed a very rare commodity, a telephone. Clara’s red telephone was to prove a vital component in securing information for those who had been ripped from their families by the police and army, mostly young males.

"Families were unaware of the whereabouts of their loved ones. However, they soon got to know which door to go to in Turf Lodge. As Clara’s network of liaising with solicitors, clergy and human rights workers increased, the red phone was basically a hotline.

"Clara would often recall how it was chaos, but she never failed to step up when needed and turned no-one away. This was to be Clara’s life going forward as she championed the need for human rights work not only within her community but also on the international stage.

"Clara knew the personal cost of human suffering with the traumatic loss of her beloved brothers and cousins in our conflict.

"Her involvement in establishing the human rights group Relatives for Justice championed the voice of those who were oppressed.

"She also played a major role in the United Campaign Against Plastic Bullets in conjunction with Emma Groves and Jim McCabe, highlighting worldwide the plight of the families who had endured horrible events through the use of plastic bullets.

"Clara feared neither King or Kaiser, often putting so-called dignitaries in their place with her plain talking, honesty and dedication to seeking out the truth. It matters when people care, it reinforces our faith in humanity that kindness, empathy and integrity exist in what appears oftentimes a cruel world.

"These traits came natural to her. The red phone will remain her legacy and we can truly contend she is simply the best."