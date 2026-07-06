Building work is continuing apace at the Lock Keeper's house on the Lagan river with an opening expected before next summer.

The brainchild of the Lower Ormeau Residents Action Group, the well-being centre, community rooms and café has been designed as part of a wider drive to reconnect the Lower Ormeau Road community to the river. Famously, the Lock House, previously home to the Murray family, is the only extant house the entire length of the Lagan which faces the water.

Father-of-two John Murray (26), who was shot dead in the Milltown Massacre of March 1988 (when three people were killed and over 60 injured in a loyalist attack) was brought up in the Lock House.

Over recent years, a community garden and busy men's shed have been developed alongside the Shaftesbury Recreation Centre - at summer solstice the community garden hosted a yoga session. Planning permission is being sought for a canoe store adjacent to the men's shed which would open up a new era of water activities for communities along the Lagan.

AS YOU WERE: The Lock House in 2021 - the property was purchased by LORAG in 2017

Recently, LORAG also took over the running of the neighbouring St John Vianney youth club which backs on to the Lagan after church authorities were no longer able to sustain the facility.

Gerard Rice told the Andytown News that he expected the roof to be on the new £3.2m building by October.

"We expect thousands to come out for Féile na hAbhann this year which will be the first chance for many to see the ongoing transformation of the Lock House but even better will be 2027 when the house will be open and the very hub of all our river activities."

This year's Féile na hAbhann festival will kick off on Friday 31 July with a twilight market and run throughout Saturday 1 August. Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann, being held in Belfast for the first time, kicks off on 2 August.