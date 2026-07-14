New Jersey attorney Mike Breen will swap the courtroom for the triathlon course on Saturday to raise funds for Irish medium schools charity Mary's Gift.

The veteran Irish American advocate, who is also recipient of the Belfast Ambassador Medal, founded Mary's Gift 16 years ago to support struggling Gaelscoileanna across the North.

Now learning Irish and a frequent visitor to Belfast, Mike says participation in the Supertri New Jersey Triathlon on 19 July has given him an opportunity to galvanise the Irish American community behind his efforts.

"The amazing growth of Irish immersion education has had a positive and transformational effect on many deserving communities and thousands of children throughout the north of Ireland," he said, "and I'm proud to have been able to put my shoulder to the wheel for Gaelscoileanna over the years."

Donations can be made via GoFundMe but Mike stresses that he is focusing his fundraising campaign on Irish America. "Irish Americans stepped up in the past for the community across the North and I'm confident they'll respond equally enthusiastically to this request."