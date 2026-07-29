FÉILE an Phobail have announced a limited number of extra tickets will be released this Friday for Kneecap's charity gig in Falls Park.

The gig, which Kneecap say is a sold-out event, has attracted huge attention locally as its the rapper's first concert at Féile an Phobail since 2023.

Support on the night, hand selected by Kneecap, will be provided by Bob Vylan, Miss Kaninna and Liambo Slice.

FÓGRA!📣

ANNOUNCEMENT!📣



KNEECAP FÉILE

CHARITY GIG



LIMITED TICKET RELEASE



A limited number of tickets will be released for the Féile Kneecap Charity Gig this Friday.



Be at Áras na bhFál at the

corner of Falls Road and Broadway at 10am.



CARD PAYMENTS ONLY



FIRST COME,… pic.twitter.com/JMfLAY3ioM — Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) July 29, 2026

The band say profits from the August 6 concert will be split between two charities which draw on the band's own experiences, Croí na Carraige in West Belfast and Sean Dolan's GAC in Derry.

Tickets will be on sale from Conradh na Gaeilge's office at Áras na bhFál on Friday 1 August.