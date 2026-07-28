FIVE police cars were damaged and an officer injured after a lengthy stand-off in the New Lodge in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Just after midnight, police received a report that a woman had been assaulted by a 42-year-old man inside a property in Lepper Street.

When officers arrived at the scene they spoke with the woman, and a second man, who had both sustained facial injuries.

The suspect was found in a wardrobe, at which point he became aggressive and threatened officers with a knife, forcing them to withdraw in order to protect the man and woman still present.

An Armed Response Unit was dispatched to the scene. The man then climbed onto the roof of the property and threw the knife at officers before he began removing roof tiles and throwing them in their direction.

With the aid of a trained negotiator, the man was brought down from the roof at around 2.20am. He was arrested on suspicion of multiple offences including assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and assault on police.

He remains in custody at this time.

In addition to the considerable damage caused to the property, five police vehicles were substantially damaged – alongside two vehicles belonging to uninvolved members of the public.

An incapacitant spray was used in an attempt to subdue the man, however he continued to throw tiles, one of which struck an officer on the arm. He was taken to hospital for treatment to a suspected fracture.

Local policing Inspector Knowles said: "Our officers will be in the area again today, as we continue with our enquiries and check surrounding properties and vehicles for further damage.

“This man’s violent actions placed officers and nearby members of the public at risk.

"There was the potential to cause life-changing or even fatal injury to those present, and indeed an officer is now not fit for duty. Five police vehicles are off the road, and local residents faced disruption and distress when they were trying to sleep.

“Our investigation is underway and we’d ask anyone who has information, including CCTV, dash-cam or mobile footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 8 of 28/07/26.

"You can also contact us using our witness appeal form at https://reporting.psni.police.uk/appeals.

"Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org."