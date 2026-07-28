WEST Belfast's newest All-Ireland Féile champions have been recognised at Belfast

City Hall following their remarkable success.

The Gort na Móna Under-15 girls' football team were welcomed to Belfast City Hall by

Lord Mayor Councillor Róis-Máire Donnelly in recognition of their outstanding achievement in capturing the All-Ireland Féile title.

The young footballers produced a series of superb performances throughout the

prestigious competition to bring the coveted national title back to Turf Lodge, adding

another proud chapter to the club's rich sporting history. Féile is regarded as one of

the biggest competitions in underage Gaelic games, bringing together the best

young talent from clubs across Ireland in a celebration of participation, teamwork and

sporting excellence.

The evening celebrated not only the player's success on the pitch, but also the

dedication of their coaches, volunteers, families and everyone involved at Gort na

Móna GAC, whose commitment continues to nurture young sporting talent in the

heart of West Belfast.

The reception marked another proud milestone for Gort na Móna GAC, whose

continued investment in youth development is producing success both on and off the

field.

The club's latest All-Ireland triumph stands as a testament to the strength of

Gaelic games in west Belfast and the vibrant community spirit that underpins local

sport.

West Belfast MLA Aisling Reilly, who attended the reception at City Hall paid tribute

to the players for their incredible achievement and the inspiration they have provided

to young people across the community.

Aisling Reilly MLA said: "It was a real privilege to meet these outstanding girls and

congratulate them in person on becoming All-Ireland Féile champions. Every single

player should be immensely proud of what they have achieved.

"Winning an All-Ireland title takes talent, determination and an incredible team spirit.

"These girls have shown exactly what can be achieved through hard work and

commitment, and they are fantastic ambassadors for Gort na Móna and for west

Belfast.

"This success belongs not only to the players, but also to their coaches, volunteers,

parents and everyone at Gort na Móna who has supported them every step of the

way. Community clubs like Gort na Móna play a vital role in developing our young

people, building confidence and creating lifelong friendships.

"I have no doubt these young footballers will inspire the next generation to pull on the

maroon jersey. They have done their club and our entire community incredibly proud,

and I wish them every success for the future."

Local Councillor and club member Micheal Donnelly added: "This is an incredible

achievement for these young players and one that the whole of west Belfast is

immensely proud of.

"They have represented Gort na Móna, their families and our community with real pride and determination. Congratulations to every player, coach and volunteer who helped make this All-Ireland success possible.

"I have no doubt this is just the beginning for many of these talented young footballers."