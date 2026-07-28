WEST Belfast's newest All-Ireland Féile champions have been recognised at Belfast
City Hall following their remarkable success.
The Gort na Móna Under-15 girls' football team were welcomed to Belfast City Hall by
Lord Mayor Councillor Róis-Máire Donnelly in recognition of their outstanding achievement in capturing the All-Ireland Féile title.
The young footballers produced a series of superb performances throughout the
prestigious competition to bring the coveted national title back to Turf Lodge, adding
another proud chapter to the club's rich sporting history. Féile is regarded as one of
the biggest competitions in underage Gaelic games, bringing together the best
young talent from clubs across Ireland in a celebration of participation, teamwork and
sporting excellence.
The evening celebrated not only the player's success on the pitch, but also the
dedication of their coaches, volunteers, families and everyone involved at Gort na
Móna GAC, whose commitment continues to nurture young sporting talent in the
heart of West Belfast.
The reception marked another proud milestone for Gort na Móna GAC, whose
continued investment in youth development is producing success both on and off the
field.
The club's latest All-Ireland triumph stands as a testament to the strength of
Gaelic games in west Belfast and the vibrant community spirit that underpins local
sport.
West Belfast MLA Aisling Reilly, who attended the reception at City Hall paid tribute
to the players for their incredible achievement and the inspiration they have provided
to young people across the community.
Aisling Reilly MLA said: "It was a real privilege to meet these outstanding girls and
congratulate them in person on becoming All-Ireland Féile champions. Every single
player should be immensely proud of what they have achieved.
"Winning an All-Ireland title takes talent, determination and an incredible team spirit.
"These girls have shown exactly what can be achieved through hard work and
commitment, and they are fantastic ambassadors for Gort na Móna and for west
Belfast.
"This success belongs not only to the players, but also to their coaches, volunteers,
parents and everyone at Gort na Móna who has supported them every step of the
way. Community clubs like Gort na Móna play a vital role in developing our young
people, building confidence and creating lifelong friendships.
"I have no doubt these young footballers will inspire the next generation to pull on the
maroon jersey. They have done their club and our entire community incredibly proud,
and I wish them every success for the future."
Local Councillor and club member Micheal Donnelly added: "This is an incredible
achievement for these young players and one that the whole of west Belfast is
immensely proud of.
"They have represented Gort na Móna, their families and our community with real pride and determination. Congratulations to every player, coach and volunteer who helped make this All-Ireland success possible.
"I have no doubt this is just the beginning for many of these talented young footballers."