A MAN has been taken to hospital following a two vehicle hit-and-run collision on the Falls Road on Monday.

Shortly after 11:25pm, it was reported that a black Hyundai car was believed to have been struck at the rear by another vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle got out and attempted to speak with the driver, who then moved off with the car’s off side wing mirror striking the man and knocking him to the ground.

The vehicle, believed to be dark coloured, headed off towards the Whiterock Road area following the incident.

The man, aged in his 30s was taken to hospital for his injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

Inspector Irwin said: “Enquiries are continuing, and police are appealing to anyone who witnessed what happened or anyone who may have mobile or dash-cam footage that we could review to make contact with police using our witness appeal form at https://reporting.psni.police.uk/appeals quoting 1970 27/07/26 or call us on 101.

"Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”