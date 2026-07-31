CROWDS have queued around the corner at Áras na bhFál on Falls Road on Friday morning in anticipation of getting their hands on tickets for Kneecap's Féile an Phobail concert.

Féile announced the release of one thousand extra tickets for the hotly anticipated gig from Friday morning at 10am. Some people in the queue arrived at 7am to make sure they got their place, and others travelled quite a distance.

Seáinín Nig Eoghain travelled from Portadown.

"I got up early this morning because I knew the tickets were available," she said.

"I've never been to a Kneecap concert. I've seen them on television and my daughter loves them. I can't wait! I'm so excited to go to the concert. We were listening to their music the whole way up in the car. They've done so much for Irish and encouraged so many people to take up learning Irish."

The last Kneecap tickets went on sale this morning

Corey Houston from Ballymurphy is going to his first Kneecap concert as well. He thinks it's really important that Kneecap are committed to their local area, a view shared by another concertgoer, Gráinne Carson.

Corey said: "I had never heard of Kneecap until my final year of school. But when I heard they went to the same school as I did I got really into them. I knew it was important but I didn't realise just how important it is until now."

Gráinne thinks it's so important that a band from a working-class area have done so well.

"They're just good kids. Coming from a working-class area, they've done amazing. And they don't exclude. They're putting money into both sides of the community here. It's unbelievable how they've been seen around the world, it's fantastic.

"You can grow up anywhere, it's what you make of your life is the main thing, and these kids are doing amazing. Kneecap have opened up so many doors.

"You always have a good night at Kneecap. They always put on a great show."