ÁRAS Uí Chonghaile, the James Connolly Visitor Centre, has announced the launch of a special two-week programme of exhibitions and public talks commemorating the 90th anniversary of the outbreak of the Spanish Civil War.

Running throughout July, the programme will explore Ireland’s deep and complex connections to the conflict, honouring those who stood against fascism abroad and the legacy they left at home.

The programme begins with a week-long exhibition, running from Monday 13 to Friday 17 July, showcasing an extraordinary collection of historical artefacts that tell the story of the Spanish Civil War and Ireland's connection to the conflict.

The exhibition, on loan from Belfast collector Pat O’Hagan, features a range of rare items, posters and memorabilia, many of which have never before been publicly displayed.

The exhibition will also feature the Connolly Column flag belonging to Mícheál O'Riordan, one of the Irish volunteers who served in Spain, generously loaned to Áras Uí Chonghaile by his grandson, Luke O'Riordan, joint Ireland Secretary of the International Brigade Memorial Trust.

Commenting on the initiative, Luke said: “It is a privilege to see our grandfather's Connolly Column flag displayed to the public at Áras Uí Chonghaile as part of this important anniversary in a place dedicated to James Connolly and the ideals that inspired so many Irish volunteers to stand against fascism.

"Initiatives like this are incredibly important because they ensure that the stories, sacrifices and principles of those who fought in Spain are remembered – stories and principles that must be passed on to future generations.

“The banner, made by the legendary trade union banner-maker Jer O’Leary, was brought by my grandfather to Spain following the fall of fascism and the eventual return to democracy. It was unfurled by him and my late father Manus for the very first time in Madrid in 1994 at a Cuba solidarity demonstration alongside fellow Connolly Column veterans of the International Brigades, Bob Doyle and Peter O’Connor.

“The impact that show of international solidarity had on the Spanish public present, many of whom for decades dared not speak of their families’ own history because of the oppression and brutality of Franco, stuck with my father, who wrote: ‘It led to an outburst of profound emotion on the part of the Madrid demonstrators, who greeted these International Brigade veterans with tearful kisses and embraces.'”

The second week of the programme will feature public lectures by leading historians examining the wider political context of the conflict and Ireland's response.

On Monday 20 July, Dr Pádraig Óg Ó Ruairc will present a talk exploring the growth of fascist movements across Europe during the 1930s and the emergence of the Blueshirts in Ireland.

The programme concludes on Thursday 23 July, when Dr Brian Hanley will deliver a talk examining Ireland's reaction to the outbreak of the war and follows the Irish volunteers who joined the International Brigades, taking a stand against fascism on foreign soil.

Áras Uí Chonghaile Heritage Manager, Eimear Hargey, said: "We are delighted to mark the 90th anniversary of the Spanish Civil War here at the James Connolly Visitor Centre.

"It is especially fitting that these events take place in a centre dedicated to James Connolly, whose legacy inspired the name of the Connolly Column, the Irish volunteers who travelled to Spain to fight against fascism as part of the International Brigades. Their stories remain an important part of our shared history.

"We are immensely grateful to Pat O'Hagan for generously lending us his incredible collection of artefacts, allowing visitors a unique opportunity to engage with this remarkable chapter of history."

Áras Uí Chonghaile invites members of the public to attend this unique programme of events and explore Ireland's place in one of the twentieth century's defining conflicts. For further information or to book your place at one of the talks, please contact info@arasuichonghaile.com or follow their social media channels for updates.