SEVEN dancers from a West Belfast dance group are preparing to represent Ireland in the Dance World Cup later this month.

The young people from Colleen's Dance Company in Distillery Street, off the Grosvenor Road are Dublin bound for the event from July 8-18.

Colleen Markey, who runs the dance school said it will be an "unbelievable" experience for those involved.

"The Dance World Cup is in Dublin this year and there are over 70 countries competing," she explained.

"Five dancers get picked from each age group to represent Ireland and we got seven through.

"They had to go through three rounds to get through to the finals.

"It is an unbelievable achievement. This was our first year going for it.

"It will be an amazing experience for the kids. I am so proud of them all. They work so hard."