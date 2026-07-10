THREE men have been arrested following an assault in North Belfast on Thursday night.

Police received a report at around 8.40pm that a man had been stabbed in the Fortwilliam Park area.

Officers attended the scene, where they provided first aid to the injured man. He was subsequently taken to hospital by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service for treatment to head and hand injuries.

Three men were arrested, with two of these becoming aggressive towards police and continuing to act in an aggressive manner when they arrived at custody, where two officers were subsequently assaulted.

A 22-year-old was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm, assault on police and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm, assault on police and attempted criminal damage.

A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and theft.

All three men remain in police custody at this time.

Inspector Knowles said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area last night and saw what happened, or who has information which could assist – including dash-cam, CCTV or other footage – to contact police using our witness appeal form at https://reporting.psni.police.uk/appeals, quoting reference 1621 of 09/07/26.

"Alternatively, you can call us on the 101 number or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."