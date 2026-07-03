ULSTER GAA have responded to reports that the capacity of Casement Park will likely be halved from the planned 34,500.

Earlier this week the Ulster Council met and a decision was made that the West Belfast venue be scaled-down in order to meet the financial demands imposed by a shortfall in UK funding.

The stadium will still be the Ulster provincial ground in the heart of the province's biggest city, but the swingeing cut in the expected capacity will come as a blow to those who had higher hopes for the new venue.

The stadium will host Antrim club and inter-county league and championship matches, as well as Ulster senior football semi-finals, but this latest news means Clones remains firmly in the picture as the Ulster finals venue.

The original proposal involved a figure of around £150 million, but that soared to an estimated £270 million for a 34,500 capacity stadium with consequently higher inputs required from the stakeholder bodies.

After that Ulster Council meeting, fears were expressed that Westminster may halt the release of monies due to cutbacks in public project funding.

It now looks likely that a capacity of just under 20,000 will likely be the final figure, with the best estimates putting the final number at between 17,000 and 18,000.

Preparatory work which resumed in March has now completed and the five-year planning permission window remains open despite concern to the contrary.

No Stormont funding has been made available for the next stage of work at the Andersonstown site and soil remediation needed to remove industrial, hydrocarbon and heavy metal contamination has been put on hold.

The Stormont Executive’s original commitment of £62.5 million is set to rise to over £100 million due to inflation, according to Finance Minister John O'Dowd. Should that figure rise above £100 million further significant unionist opposition is expected.

Casement Park has remained derelict since 2013 and has been continuously delayed due to a seemingly ceaseless parade of planning, residential, health and safety and cost issues.

Speaking in January, GAA President Jarlath Burns said Casement was "a priority" for the GAA.

“Casement Park is now firmly established as a key sporting, cultural, economic and social priority for the Northern Ireland Executive, the Irish government and the British government," he said.

"Within our own association and across the wider community it is more important now than ever to remain fully focused on the delivery of what has been promised and we must remain united and steadfast in our determination to ensure its delivery once and for all.”

Following the news that has broken on Friday afternoon, Ulster GAA has responded claiming they are fully committed to delivering Casement Park.

"Ulster GAA remains fully committed to the delivery of our provincial stadium at Casement Park. Significant and important progress has been on site in recent weeks, with pre-enabling works completed to prepare the site for redevelopment.

"The project team is currently reviewing options for a phased approach to the delivery of the new stadium.

"There is £170m of funding committed to the redevelopment of Casement Park, including £50m from the British Government, and we will continue to work closely with all funding partners to honour the long-standing commitments made to see major GAA games returning to our redeveloped provincial stadium in Belfast."

Following the media reports on Casement Park, Leas-Uachtarán Shinn Féin Michelle O'Neill said: "Casement Park is an absolute priority, and it will be built.

"Despite obstruction and delay, real progress has been made in recent months, with diggers and workers now on site as the redevelopment moves forward.

"We must continue to build on that momentum.

"This project will be a game-changer in creating jobs, driving investment, and delivering lasting benefits for communities across Belfast, across Antrim, and across Ulster.

"I will continue working in partnership with the GAA every step of the way to deliver a top-class stadium that meets the needs of Gaels in Antrim and across Ulster."

SDLP Opposition Leader Matthew O'Toole MLA has said Executive Ministers must urgently clarify the status of the Casement Park project after reports emerged of further scaling back on the stadium.

The South Belfast MLA believes that clarity must be given to the public over Casement Park.

"First Minister Michelle O'Neill said very clearly Casement Park would be built on her watch but those words increasingly ring hollow. GAA fans in Ulster reading about plans for a scaled down stadium will look at the last decade and a half of delay and ask what it was all for.

"The SDLP will continue to strongly support the GAA in getting a stadium delivered but it appears clear that it will not be the stadium people were promised.

"As sports fans watch the joy and drama of the World Cup they will look forward to the European Championships in just two years which could have come to Belfast but now will not, they will increasingly lament the failure of our politics to deliver hopeful, tangible progress for this region and rightly imagine an entirely different future."