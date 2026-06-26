A REMARKABLE 76 teams were represented at the joint Championship launch between LGFA and Camogie, hosted by Belfast's new Lord Mayor Róis-Máire Donnelly.

Gaels descended upon City Hall to show unity, but the event also highlighted the sheer number of teams and dual clubs within the county. This growth has undeniably reinforced the need for greater collaboration and a continued commitment to work together for the betterment of all the clubs and players.

Liam O'Neill with Antrim Football captain Eoghan McCabe

Then on Monday evening 30 girls were presented with School All Star jerseys at the Gaelfast Awards. Only in its second year, these awards are another important stepping stone towards true recognition of female participation across all codes in Antrim. The support from Gaelfast continues to encourage the growth of girls' participation in schools and communities.

Antrim LGFA representatives showed their support for the Antrim schools girls football squad

The event also marked a significant partnership with Saffron Business Forum sponsoring the jerseys for all four Gaelic codes. Visually the jerseys bring a sense of unity, and respective LGFA and Camogie Chairs, Ursula Lynch and Úna Kelly, referenced the motto they have embraced: "Ní neart go cur le chéile – There is no strength without unity."

Both believe that, although we are moving towards integration gradually, the Antrim Associations have shown great courage by establishing their Integration Committee and embracing opportunities to move forward together wherever they can. Many people do not realise there are still three separate associations, each facing their own challenges. The biggest they face is in securing sponsorship and funding independently. With challenges also in two separate Fixtures Committees but commitment is there to try facilitate female games in Antrim.

The sponsorship of jerseys by Saffron Business Forum is a huge boost, freeing up valuable funds that can instead be directed towards pitches, facilities and the many administrative costs involved in running county teams and competitions.

Speaking at the Gaelfast launch, Saffron Business Forum member Seámus McKillop outlined the importance of Gaelic games and the communities they create.

He spoke about how his daughter benefited from this unique bond while living in Canada and the opportunities Gaelic games afford us as people, wherever we are in the world and helps build and strengthen our characters.

Gaelfast Antrim Schools Cup All-Star Awards 2026:

Tom Burns – Year 10 Football All-Star.

Liam O’Neill – Year 8 Football All-Star.

Sarah Convery – Year 9 Football All-Star

A brilliant achievement for all four young players and wonderful recognition of their hard work, talent and dedication throughout the school year and well done to everyone involved players, coaches, families and schools

The enduring purpose of Saffron Business Forum is to promote and grow the county, with a top priority of putting Antrim Gaels firmly on the map.

Any businesses interested in becoming a member of the Forum, and benefiting from opportunities for networking and business promotion, can email info@saffronbusinessforum.com