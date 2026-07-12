THERE will be major traffic disruption in Belfast on Monday due to Orange Order Twelfth of July parades throughout the city.

Small feeder parades will be held prior to the main outward parade, as follows:

* Sandy Row: The parade will commence at 8.45am at Sandy Row Orange Hall and move along Sandy Row, Boyne Bridge Place, Durham street, Grosvenor Road, Fisherwick Place, Wellington Place, Donegall Place, Royal Avenue, North St, Peters Hill, Shankill Rd, Boundary St, North Boundary St, Denmark St, Belfast Orange Hall.

* North Belfast district parades: Carlisle Circus area from 9am onwards.

* East Belfast/ Ballymacarett: The parade will commence at 9.15am at Templemore Avenue and move along Newtownards Road, Bridge End, Queen Elizabeth Bridge, Ann Street, Victoria Street, High Street, Bridge Street, Donegall Street and North Street

* West Belfast/ Shankill: The parade will commence at 10.45am at West Belfast Orange Hall and move along Shankill Road, Peters Hill and North Street on to Royal Avenue where it will join the main parade.

* South Belfast/ Ballynafeigh: The parade will commence at 9.45am at Ballynafeigh Orange Hall and move along Ormeau Road, Stranmillis Embankment, Holylands, Botanic Avenue, Donegall Pass, Ormeau Road/Avenue, Linenhall Street, Donegall Square South, Donegall Square East and Donegall Square North towards the City Hall where it will join the main parade.

* The main Twelfth of July parade will commence its outward journey at 10am from Belfast Orange Hall in Carlisle Circus and move along Clifton Street, Donegall Street, Royal Avenue and Donegall Place to the City Hall. The parade will then proceed along Donegall Square North, Donegall Square West, Bedford Street, Dublin Road, Shaftsbury Square, Bradbury Place, Lisburn Road, Balmoral Avenue and Malone Road into Barnett’s Demesne.

At 4.00pm, the main parade will commence its return journey from Barnett’s Demesne. It will proceed along Malone Road, Balmoral Avenue, Lisburn Road, Shaftsbury Square, Great Victoria Street, Bruce Street, Bedford Street, Donegall Square West, Donegall Square North, Donegall Place, Royal Avenue, Donegall Street and Clifton Street, finishing at Carlisle Circus.