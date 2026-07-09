A NEW community space dedicated to hope, healing and remembrance has been officially opened in Springhill.

The Garden of Hope, developed by the Suicide Awareness and Support Group (SASG), was officially opened by Lord Mayor Councillor Róis-Máire Donnelly, during a special community event attended by local families, volunteers, elected representatives and support organisations.

The garden has been created as a place where those affected by suicide can remember loved ones, find comfort and reflection, and access a welcoming space that promotes positive mental health and wellbeing.

The afternoon was a celebration of community spirit, with music from the Féile an Phobail Women's Choir, alongside family entertainment and the chance for local people to come together to celebrate the completion of a project that has been years in the making.

The Garden of Hope is the latest initiative from the Suicide Awareness and Support Group, which continues to provide vital suicide prevention, crisis intervention and bereavement support across West Belfast. The organisation hopes the garden will become a lasting place of reflection while encouraging open conversations around mental health and reminding people that support is always available.

The official opening marked not only the completion of a significant community project, but also the continued commitment of local people to supporting one another. An uplifting performance from the Féile an Phobail Women's Choir perfectly captured the spirit of the day, making the event a fitting celebration of resilience, hope and community.

The Lord Mayor has a long-standing connection with the Garden of Hope, having worked alongside SASG since her early days as a councillor to help support the vision of creating a permanent space for reflection and healing in the heart of the community.

Speaking after officially opening the garden, the Lord Mayor said: "Officially opening the Garden of Hope is a really proud and emotional moment for me.

"I have had the privilege of working alongside the Suicide Awareness and Support Group on this project since I was first elected as a councillor, so to see it become a reality means a great deal.

"This garden stands as a tribute to those we have lost, but it is also a symbol of hope for those who are struggling today. It is a place where people can come to reflect, remember, find peace and know that they are not alone.

"The dedication and compassion shown by everyone involved in the Suicide Awareness and Support Group has been nothing short of inspiring. They have worked tirelessly to make this vision a reality, and the result is a beautiful space that will support individuals and families for many years to come.

"I also want to thank everyone who has contributed to this project, whether through fundraising, volunteering or simply believing in the vision. This garden belongs to the whole community, and I know it will become a place of comfort, hope and healing for generations to come."