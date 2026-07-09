MORE than 1,300 volunteers have now registered to be part of Comhaltas Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in Belfast next month, highlighting the incredible community spirit behind one of Europe’s biggest cultural festivals.

Training and orientation sessions are under way throughout July, preparing volunteers for their roles as the friendly faces and helping hands of the eight-day event, from Sunday 2 to Sunday 9 August.

Managed by Volunteer Now, on behalf of hosts Belfast City Council, Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann and Ards CCÉ, the volunteer drive has attracted sign-ups from Belfast residents, regular event volunteers and music lovers from across Ireland and beyond, creating a diverse network ready to make visitors, musicians and competitors feel at home in the city.

From greeting visitors at transport hubs to helping people navigate around Belfast and supporting at competitions, fringe events in local neighbourhoods and Scoil Éigse music tuition classes, Fleadh volunteers will play a crucial role in creating a welcoming and memorable experience for the 800,000 people expected to attend.

Easy to spot in their bright yellow T-shirts and hats, they will also support sustainability efforts as waste and recycling champions, assist behind the scenes as venue runners and ensure visitors can access information, facilities and events with ease.

“Our volunteers will be the heartbeat of the Fleadh – the ‘event makers’ helping to bring this huge event to life,” said Councillor Ian McLaughlin, Chair of the council’s Strategic Policy and Resources Committee.

“With more than 1,300 people now fully registered, they demonstrate the enthusiasm, generosity and civic pride that exists across Belfast, and we’re grateful to each of them for their time, effort and contribution.

“Their warmth, knowledge and commitment will help showcase our city at its very best and ensure everyone who comes to the Fleadh will receive the warm welcome we are famous for.”

Participaints were told at training session at University of Ulster that volunteering offers much more than just a front-row seat at the world's largest celebration of Irish music and culture.

"Volunteer Now has been proud to lead the recruitment, training and preparation of the volunteer team for Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2026,” said Denise Hayward, Chief Executive of Volunteer Now.

“Through volunteering, people have the opportunity to develop new skills, gain valuable experience, build confidence and make lasting friendships with others who share a passion for music, culture and community.

“We are delighted to see so many people stepping forward to get involved and are confident that the friendships, skills and experiences they gain will stay with them long after the Fleadh has ended."

While all spaces to volunteer for this year’s Fleadh have now been allocated, a reserve list is open for registration should extra support be required.

Sign up via the Fleadh Cheoil website at fleadhcheoil.ie/volunteer

Registrations for the 2027 event will also open later in August.