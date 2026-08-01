IT is the middle Saturday at Féile an Phobail and it promises to be a huge day of events with another major concert, the annual Carnival Parade and much more.

Féile's Flagship Carnival Parade will assemble at 12pm at Dunville Park before departing to Spórtlann na hÉireann at 1pm.

The parade concludes at Spórtlann na hÉireann with the traditional Party in the Park from 2-4pm. Time to relax and enjoy some festive fun with a wide array of family fun and activities from inflatables, climbing tower, archery, sporting events, go-karts, face painting, games, and some of your favourite superhero characters, today is a must for families.

On Saturday night, the Falls Park is the place to be with The Whistlin' Donkeys returning following last year's memorable concert.

The County Tyrone-based Irish folk band will be supported by All Folked Up and Johnny Quinn Macs. Gates open 5pm.

Or if music is not your thing, comedian Neil Delamere will perform his 'Reinventing The Hell' show at the Devenish Complex at 7pm.

Here are some of the other events on Saturday:

10am - Féile Book Fair (Conway Mill) - Booksellers from all over Ireland will have for sale, a wide range of used, second-hand and antiquarian books, postcards, maps and other ephemera, with a focus on local and Irish material, Irish language, literature, sport etc. Something to suit all budgets so get there early and grab a bargain!

12.30pm - Suicide Awareness and Support Group 5k Health and Wellbeing Walk (Start and finish at McEnaney's).

1-5pm - Joe Cahill Gaelic Competition (O’Donnell's GAC and St John’s GAC) - Young Gaels from across Belfast and beyond will compete in the annual Joe Cahill Festival of Gaelic.

3pm - Book Launch: Martina Anderson 'Choosing The Struggle' (St Mary's University College) - Eibhlín Glenholmes in conversation with Martina Anderson about her autobiography Choosing the Struggle. Martina recounts her early years growing up in Derry, her involvement in the republican struggle and her harrowing days in prison in Brixton and Durham. Post-prison, she goes on to tell of her involvement as an MLA and MEP, and especially her work in Brussels and her involvement in international solidarity politics.