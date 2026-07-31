THE aroma of freshly baked cakes, pastries and sweet treats filled the air in Tullymore on Friday as the hugely popular Big Andytown Bake Off returned as part of this year’s Féile an Phobail programme.

One of the festival’s most eagerly anticipated family events, the Bake Off has become a firm favourite among local residents, amateur bakers and food enthusiasts who relish the opportunity to showcase their culinary talents while celebrating the community spirit that lies at the heart of Féile.

Hosted by Upper Andersonstown Community Forum in Tullymore Gardens, Michael George from the centre said: "Our Women's Group and Senior Group are always bringing in treats all year round and they came up with the idea of a bake-off a few years ago.

"The competition is open to everyone and people were invited to bring their food along today where it was judged.

"There are five categories – breads, cakes, tarts, sweet/savoury pastries and traybakes.

"The range we had this year is unbelievable. It was a hard job picking winners.

"I want to say a huge thanks to everyone who contributed. It was an amazing day and I hope it can be bigger and better in the future."

Ciara Agnew won first prize for her Red Velvet Cake, Caramel and White Chocolate Vintage Cake.

"I heard about the event through the creche here at Tullymore," she explained.

Ciara Agnew with her prize-winning cake

"I make cakes anyway and thought why not and I made my Red Velvet Cake speciality.

"I can't believe I won. It was a great day. Féile is all about community and there is nothing better like an event like this."