IRISH comedy duo The 2 Johnnies are set to perform the second major concert of this year's Féile an Phobail at the Falls Park on Friday night.

Jonathon "Johnny Smacks" McMahon and John "Johnny B" O'Brien, from County Tipperary are known for their The 2 Johnnies podcast, YouTube channel, live shows and music.

Supporting will be The Junior B All Stars, The Shamrocks, The Highstool Prophets, Mark McCabe and others. Tickets available from Ticketmaster here.

Other Friday highlights:

12pm - A Decade of Crime Writing (St Mary's University College) – critically acclaimed crime writer James Murphy returns to his native West Belfast to celebrate ten years of gripping fiction in conversation with Phillip Jordan.

1pm - Methodism and the Peace Process (St Mary's University College) - Dr David Gallagher critically assesses the contribution of Methodism to peace-making. His recently published book on this subject draws on his own experience and the recollections of fellow Methodists and others.

1pm - Nothing About Us Without Us! (St Mary's University College) - Journalist Amanda Ferguson will facilitate a survivor-led conversation with NI Survivor Council co-founders Michelle Duffy, Amanda Brown, Haileigh Ashton Lamont and Nikella Holmes.

1pm - The Big Andytown Bake Off (Upper Andersonstown Community Forum, Tullymore Gardens)

3pm - Frank Stagg: A Heroic Hero (St Mary's University College) - Fifty years ago, 34-year-old Frank Stagg died on hunger strike on 12 February 1976 after 62 days in Wakefield Prison. He was from Hollymount in County Mayo. Frank’s brother George will speak with Mayo Sinn Féin TD Rose Conway Walsh about Frank’s young life and the harrowing and heroic times he lived through.

3pm - Saving Our Heritage: From The Assembly Rooms to Moore Street (Áras Uí Chonghaile) - A panel discussion exploring the radical history and enduring significance of the Assembly Rooms in Belfast and the Moore Street area of Dublin. With contributions from Deirdre Hargey MLA and Cllr Mícheál Mac Donncha, chaired by Dr Michael Pierse.

3pm - Book Launch: 'When The Boys Came Out To Play' by John Mackel (St Mary's University College) - Set in Belfast and beyond, during the early 1970s and drawn from his own childhood experiences and stories from others at the time, John Mackel provides an insight into the mind and soul of a young West Belfast boy trying to make sense of his life and identity in a time of turmoil and trauma.

4pm - Film Screening: 'Comings and Goings' (Culturlann) - a bilingual film about Belfast poet Pádraic Fiacc (1924– 2019), tracing a life shaped by both local and global conflict.

5pm - The Hardest Bridge: Jo Berry and Pat Magee in conversation (St Mary's University College) - As a fighter with the Irish Republican Army, Pat Magee planted a bomb in the Grand Hotel, Brighton, which killed five people including Sir Anthony Berry MP, father of Jo Berry. Magee was arrested and imprisoned but released under the Good Friday Agreement. Jo went to meet him. Ever since they have been on a transformative journey which has taken them to situations of tension and conflict in many countries.

6.30pm - Generation Ceasefire (St Mary's University College) - Gerry Carroll MLA in conversation with author Michael Magee and Moya Doogan.