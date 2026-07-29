AN event by a women's group will go ahead at an alternative venue after being pulled from the Féile an Phobail programme.

The discussion by Women's Network NI titled Respect, Rights and Reality was due to be held on August 4 at St Mary's University College.

Last week Féile an Phobail said they were unaware from the initial submission that the event would promote campaigns against rights for the transgender community.

In response, WRNI said Féile had "chosen to silence the voices of the very group that makes up half the population".

On Friday, WRN NI met Féile an Phobail representatives but said a "satisfactory resolution" had not been found and that it had "no choice" but to take legal action.

Papers submitted by WRN NI to the High Court in Belfast stated the cancellation was "wrongful, null and void" and a “fundamental breach of contract”.

On Wednesday morning, both groups reached an agreement at Belfast’s High Court to bring legal proceedings to an end.

In a statement this morning Féile said: "Féile an Phobail are delighted with today’s outcome at the High Court.

"Today’s outcome is a vindication of Féile’s position in standing up for those who are marginalised. Féile’s decision to withdraw this event from our programme stands.

"The agenda of many of those who involved themselves in this issue was clear for all to see.

"Many of the very same people line up every year to attack Féile at every turn, to attempt to damage Féile, and to attack the West Belfast community. They will never succeed.

"Féile an Phobail will continue to provide a voice for the marginalised, and we are looking forward to welcoming the world to West Belfast to join with us to celebrate Ireland’s biggest community festival. Féile abú!"

In a statement WRN NI said: "WRN NI is delighted to have reached an accommodation with Féile an Phobail which brings the current legal proceedings to an end.

"The Judge congratulated the parties today, saying they both deserved credit for reaching a resolution in this difficult domain involving emotive issues.

"Féile has agreed to meet with WRN NI to explore and discuss our potential participation in future Féile events, and we warmly welcome the opportunity for continued engagement.

"Our priority has always been to bring conversations about women’s sex-based rights into our festivals, workplaces, homes and communities, and to create spaces where women can come together and discuss the rights that affect their lives."

The statement added: "And importantly, Respect, Rights and Reality will go ahead on August 4 at an alternative venue."