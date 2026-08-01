A WEST Belfast man who is known as the voice of Irish people in Canada is to celebrate his 2,000th radio show this weekend back home.

Hugo Straney left for Canada in 1974 at the height of the Troubles when he was only 17.

For over 40 years he has been an entertainer, singer, MC and cabaret artist and also produced and broadcast his own radio show in Toronto called the Hugo Straney Show – a magazine type show, featuring Irish people and Irish music.

This Sunday, Hugo will broadcast his 2,000th show and is back in his native Belfast to celebrate the milestone.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News Hugh began by speaking about his life growing up in West Belfast.

"I was born in the Pound Loney, in Cinnamon Street. We then moved to Divis Flats," he explained.

"I went to St Brendan's Primary School, then St Comgall's and St Peter's.

"I did alright at school, got my O-Levels. I had a job doing a paper round.

"My sister came home from Canada with her first born in 1973. I was going to play snooker at St Peter's CYMS and a bomb went off. The British Army came in and we continued playing. I was lifted and released a few hours later.

"My sister was appalled and she sponsored me to go to Canada."

In Canada Hugo worked in a number of jobs including banking and a motor plant making vans.

He then fell into a bit of DJing, some MC work and performing at weddings.

"In 1983, my sister died from cancer aged only 35 and two years later my father passed away. I was ready to come home," he added. "In January 1988 a friend of mine told me about Brian Carney who was giving up his radio show.

"I ended up going to meet him. He had his show since 1964. He was iconic. I told him not to give up his show.

"To cut a long story short, I ended up getting the show. I started in April 1988 and I did it live every Sunday morning for an hour. It is now a two-hour show.

"This Sunday I celebrate my 2,000th show. I am back home to do it. It also happens to be a relative's birthday and the Fleadh starting this weekend.

"I will be interviewing some people in Belfast. I am very excited about it.

"It is special. I always wanted to do something special for my 2,000th show and here I am back home in Belfast."

You can listen to the Hugo Straney Show on CHIN radio online here.