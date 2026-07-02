A PHOTO by a West Belfast lensman has been purchased by the stars of popular BBC police drama series Line of Duty.

The image of Commercial Court in Belfast's Cathedral Quarter by John Mallon features the Creedence Clearwater Revival lyric 'Have you ever seen the rain/Comin' down on a sunny day?' It's one of John's best sellers.

The local photographer was stunned when contacted by the Line of Duty team who wanted to buy a copy of the framed photo as a gift for a staff member who is getting married.

Claire McKinley worked as a line producer on series seven of the hit show and is getting married on July 10.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, John said: "I've had many very special moments during my photography journey and this is definitely one of them.

"It is lovely to have my work recognised by the Line of Duty stars. One of the crew contacted me about purchasing the picture for Claire, one of their crew members who is getting married soon.

"The Duke of York Bar was actually used for filming. They obviously wanted some sort of recognisable landmark in Belfast.

"All the cast and crew signed it and presented it to Claire. It was a lovely moment.

"It is one of my most popular pictures. I think people like the street because of the coloured umbrellas and the song lyrics too, which probably have a special meaning for people.

"I'm told she is blown away by it. which is brilliant."