WORK is progressing on a new apartment scheme for over-55s in Black Ridge in West Belfast.

Paul Maskey MP, Aisling Reilly MLA and Councillor Micheal Donnelly visited the new housing estate off the Monagh Bypass to see progress on the new over-55s apartment scheme and discuss the delivery of much-needed housing for local residents.

The local reps visited the site to view the progress being made on the development, which includes 36 new Category 1 over-55s apartments designed to provide modern, accessible homes for older people within their own community.

During the visit the Sinn Féin representatives received an update on the ongoing works and discussed the importance of delivering housing that meets the needs of local people, particularly older residents who want to remain living close to family, friends and familiar surroundings.

The Black Ridge development is one of the largest housing projects currently underway in the area, with the wider scheme set to deliver a significant number of new social and affordable homes alongside community facilities and amenities.

Speaking following the visit, Sinn Féin MLA Aisling Reilly said: “It was great to be up at Black Ridge alongside Paul and Michael to see the progress being made on these new over-55s apartments.

“Providing good quality, accessible housing is hugely important, particularly for older residents who want to continue living independently within the communities they know and love.

“It is positive to see this investment progressing and we will continue to work with housing providers and local partners to ensure that housing need is being addressed across West Belfast.”

Paul Maskey MP and Cllr Micheal Donnelly welcomed the progress on the development and highlighted the importance of continued investment in housing to meet demand and support growing communities.

The representatives said they will continue to engage with those involved in the project to ensure the development continues to progress and delivers for local people.