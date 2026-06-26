A FUNERAL director has appealed to the local community to attend the funeral of a West Belfast man who died without any next of kin.

Patrick McNally, late of Glen Road, died at the Northern Ireland Hospice on Monday.

His funeral will take place at St Teresa's Church, Glen Road on Wednesday July 1 at 9.50am for Requiem Mass at 10am, followed by burial in Blaris Cemetery.

With no contact with his only surviving sibling, he has no known family to attend his funeral.

In a post on social media Mallon Brothers Funeral Director said: "We are reaching out to our local community with a heartfelt invitation to attend Patrick’s funeral service and celebration of life, so that he may receive the farewell he deserves.

"If you knew Patrick at any stage of his life, were a neighbour, friend, colleague, acquaintance, or even if you simply wish to stand alongside others in an act of kindness and respect, we welcome you to join us.

"Your presence, no matter how brief, would help ensure Patrick is remembered and that his final journey is marked with dignity, companionship, and care.

"Together, we can give Patrick a fitting send-off and show that every life matters, and every person leaves a place in the world.

"No one should say goodbye alone."

In his funeral notice, Patrick is described as the beloved son of the late Mary and John, devoted brother of Gerard, the late John-Joseph and Bridget, and a much-loved uncle, cousin and friend.

Flowers are welcome or alternatively, donations in lieu, if desired, may be made to the Northern Ireland Hospice in memory of Patrick.