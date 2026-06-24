A FORMER convent in South Belfast will be turned into apartments after been given the green light by Belfast City Council.

The former Good Shepherd Centre, a Grade B1 listed building dates back to the 1860s.

The Planning Committee this week approved a planning application that will see the conversion and long-term future of the building to residential accommodation comprising 28 apartments (1, 2 and 3-bedroom units).

The conversion will include a ground floor extension and reconfiguration to the external layout with amended parking layout and new access from Ormeau Road.

Other applications approved include change of use from office and retail space in Rosemary Street in Belfast city centre to make way for a 30-bedroom hotel with associated facilities and café was backed.

A 76-bedroom hotel, with ground floor bar and restaurant at Lindsay House, Callendar Street was also approved.

The green light was also given to the provision of a 156-bedroom nursing home accommodation at Cromac Place on the site of the former Halifax building.

CGI image of the nursing home development in Cromac Place

Permission was also granted for the change of use from office space at the Grade B1 listed building Netherleigh House (former headquarters for the Department of the Economy) to provide residential and nursing care facilities. The conversion will include an extension to existing office block and build of 36 assisted living apartments over two four-storey blocks.

Councillor Ryan Murphy, Chair of Belfast City Council’s Planning Committee, said: “We have had a range of planning applications through Planning Committee this month which will benefit our residents and visitors alike, through the provision of much-needed accommodation in our city.

“It’s great to see plans approved that will further enhance Belfast’s tourism infrastructure, increasing accommodation capacity and providing visitors with a wider range of hotel options.

“It’s also good news for residents with the approval for the development of new apartment dwellings in the south of the city.

“The approval of two new residential care facilities, is also good news for local residents.

"These facilities will help meet the growing demand for care services and ensure that more people can access quality care services and further the council’s agenda of supporting older people in our communities.”