THE annual Féile an Phobail – the biggest community arts festival in Ireland – is set to welcome visitors from across the world to this year's extravaganza which run from July 25 to August 9 with over 700 events in total taking place at over 50 venues across the city.

The launch of this year’s Féile programme took place on Wednesday in St Mary’s University College on the Falls Road.

Launching this year's Féile, First Minister Michelle O’Neill, said: “Féile is representative of the good heart of this city. Of the people of this city. Of the diversity and richness of culture of Béal Feirste and all the vibrancy and positivity it has to offer.

"The positive impact of that will be felt right across West Belfast and beyond. Be that in our hospitality businesses, in our tourism industry, or our local economy which gets a boost from people coming to enjoy themselves at Féile.

"From 1988 to 2026 Féile an Phobail has gone from strength to strength."

Belfast Lord Mayor Róis Máire Donnelly said: "Féile an Phobail has become one of the defining cultural celebrations of our city.

"Féile is rightly recognised as Ireland's biggest community festival and one of the most significant community arts and cultural festivals anywhere on these islands.

"What began as a community initiative has grown into a world-class festival that showcases the very best of Belfast while remaining true to its grassroots values.

"One of the greatest strengths of Féile is its ability to celebrate Belfast's rich cultural heritage while also embracing the diversity that defines our modern city.

"Through music, literature, visual arts, debate, community events and family activities, Féile creates opportunities for people to connect with one another and better understand the many cultures that make Belfast such a vibrant place to live.

"It reflects a confident, outward-looking Belfast that values creativity, inclusion and respect."

Féile an Phobail Director Kevin Gamble added that summertime in Belfast means Féile time. “Over the years, Féile an Phobail has developed enormously and is now the biggest community arts festival in Ireland.

“We are delighted that First Minister Michelle O’Neill and Belfast Mayor Róis Máire Donnelly were our keynote speakers at the launch.

“This year has more events than ever before, with over 700 events taking place across 16 days. We have headline music concerts and sporting events, theatre, art exhibitions, debates and discussions, lectures, carnival parades, parties in the park, Irish language events, and visual arts.

“Féile, from its outset in 1988, has sought to display and showcase the positives of West Belfast and the incredible talent and creativity that comes from that. We want to thank all our partners, funders, sponsors, and stakeholders, and most importantly our local community for their continued support.

“We hope you can all join us, enjoy, and celebrate the fantastic atmosphere and community that we have.

“Ticket sales for this year’s concerts have been incredible so far, so we are advising you to get your tickets on Ticketmaster.ie now. Don’t leave it until the last minute. When they are gone, they are gone!

“Let’s show the world why this is very much a Féile an Phobail – a festival of the people! So come and join us as we celebrate our community celebration of global culture."

Féile 2026 runs from 25th July to 9th August, and the full Féile events programme is now available to view at www.feilebelfast.com.

Féile an Phobail 2026 highlights:

CONCERTS

Ben Nicky Field Of Dreams, Falls Park, Saturday 25th July

The 2 Johnnies, Falls Park, Friday 31st July

The Whistlin' Donkeys, Falls Park, Saturday 1st August

The Saw Doctors, Falls Park, Friday 7th August

Féile Dance Night headlined by DJ Billie Gillies, Falls Park, Saturday 8th August

Féile Finale Let the People Sing, Falls Park, Sunday 9th August

COMEDY

Neil Delamere, The Devenish, Saturday 1st August

Best of the West, featuring Aaron Butler, Tommy McCarthy, Paddy Raff, Paddy McDonnell, and Bronagh Diamond, The Devenish, Sunday 2nd August

DEBATES AND DISCUSSIONS

The Tom Hartley Lecture Series: The Road To Partition, Áras Ui Chonghaile, 28th, 29th, 30th, 31st July at 1pm.

A Conversation with the Language and Identity Commissioners, Pól Deeds and Lee Reynolds, St Mary’s University College, Thursday 30th July at 1pm

Nicola Sturgeon in Conversation with Doireann Ní Ghlacáin, St Mary’s University College, Thursday 30th July at 7pm.

Frank Stagg – A Heroic Leader, St Mary’s University College, Friday 31st July at 3pm.

The Hardest Bridge, St Mary’s University College, Friday 31st July at 5pm.

Let’s Talk Politics, St Mary’s University College, Monday 3rd August.

The Union Isn’t Working: How Can We Exit? St Mary’s University College, Monday 3rd August at 7pm.

FAMILY AND CHILDREN

Féile Carnival Parade - Saturday 1st August at 12pm followed by Party in the Park – 2-4pm at Sportlann na hEireann.

Teddy Bear’s Picnic, Sunday 2nd August from 12-3pm in Falls Park.

COMMUNITY

Féile 10K + 5K Run- Sunday 2nd August at 9am.

International Food Fayre and Music, Conway Mill, Wednesday 5th August at 12pm.

LITERARY