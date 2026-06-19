ROAD users are advised of possible traffic disruption in North Belfast on Friday evening due to the loyalist Tour of the North Parade.

It is expected to begin at approximately 7.30pm starting from Crumlin Road and making its way along Carlisle Circus, Clifton Street, Donegall Street, Royal Avenue and North Street.

The parade will continue along Peters Hill, Shankill Road, Woodvale Road, Woodvale Parade, Twaddell Avenue, Ballygomartin Road, Enfield Street, Cambrai Street, Crumlin Road, Albertville Drive, Rosewood Street, Century Street, Oldpark Road, Manor Street, Alloa Street, Cliftonpark Avenue and then dispersing at Crumlin Road at around 9:30pm.

There will also be two feeder parades taking place with the first starting from Alexandra Park Avenue at 6:30pm and travelling along North North Queen Street, Brougham Street, York Street, Donegall Street, Clifton Street, Carlisle Circus, Crumlin Road, Hopewell Avenue. At around 8:15pm, the parade then breaks off from the main parade at Shankill Road / Agnes Street before continuing along Crumlin Road, Carlisle Circus, Clifton Street, Donegall Street, York Street and York Road for dispersal.

The second feeder parade is due to begin at Alexandra Park Avenue from 6:30pm continuing along North Queen Street, Brougham Street, York Street, Donegall Street, Clifton Street, Carlisle Circus and finishing at Denmark Street. The parade then breaks off at around 8:15pm at Shankill Road /Agnes Street and continuing along Crumlin Road, Carlisle Circus, Clifton Street, Donegall Street, York Street, York Road for dispersal at Alexander Park Avenue.

Motorists are advised to leave extra time for their journey.