A WEST Belfast television production company has won one of the biggest honours in Celtic broadcasting.

Triplevision Productions, based at the Innovation Factory on Springfield Road, picked up the award for Best Single Documentary at the Celtic Media Festival 2026 for its BBC Northern Ireland documentary My Stammer, My Story.

The Celtic Media Festival celebrates the best television, radio and digital content from across the Celtic nations, with awards recognising excellence in storytelling and programme-making.

The documentary follows three young people living with stammer as they navigate school, work, relationships and everyday life. Through their stories, the film explores the impact that stammering can have on confidence, identity, and mental health, while highlighting the resilience and determination of those learning to find their voice.

For Triplevision, the award marks a significant achievement. The independent production company has been based on Springfield Road for several years and regularly produces programmes for broadcasters.



Eamonn Devlin, of Triplevision Productions, said: "We're absolutely delighted to receive this award. My Stammer, My Story was only possible because of the bravery and honesty of the contributors who trusted us with their stories.

“To win at the Celtic Media Festival is a huge honour, particularly given the quality of work being produced across the Celtic nations. As a company based in West Belfast we're incredibly proud to bring this award home and to show that world-class television can be made from the Springfield Road."

Co-Director Gerard Stratton, who grew up in Twinbrook, added: "As someone from West Belfast, this award feels particularly special. People sometimes assume that television is made somewhere else, by other people, but there is incredible creative talent here. We're proud to be making programmes from the heart of West Belfast that can compete with the very best productions from across Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

"This award is recognition not only of our team, but of the contributors who trusted us with their stories and the community that has supported us over the years."

The film was commissioned by BBC Northern Ireland and has been praised for its sensitive and authentic portrayal of life with a stammer.