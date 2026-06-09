A BLOCK of flats have been cordoned off as investigations continue into the brutal stabbing of a man in North Belfast last night.

The incident happened shortly after 10.30pm in Kinnaird Avenue.

A video circulating on social media shows a man on top of another male with a knife before appearing to stab the man’s neck. A number of people then arrive, one with a hurl who attacks the man with the knife before police intervene.

Police said a Sudanese man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He remains in police custody.

The injured man, aged in his 40s, is in hospital where his condition is described as serious. The attack has left the man with significant injuries to his face, neck and back.

Police remain at the scene on Tuesday morning with a block of flats cordoned off.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, one resident said: "I heard a lot of commotion in the street and came out to the door. I heard screaming.

"I have heard about the shocking video circulating but I couldn't watch it myself.

"There is a lot of fear in the local community. This is a quiet street. I was petrified. I didn't get to sleep to about 4am."

Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson said: "This is a deeply concerning assault and I have declared this a critical incident. We have commenced an investigation to establish a motive.

"This brutal attack will have sent shockwaves through the community causing real concern. I want to reassure the local community that we are treating this attack with the utmost seriousness. Our investigation is continuing at pace. Community safety is our priority and we are currently engaging with local representatives and residents to provide reassurance and support.

"Our officers were on the scene within minutes and we wish to acknowledge the members of the public who strived to save the man from further attack. Their willingness to step forward to help another person shows incredible bravery and community spirit.

"We are also aware of footage circulating online and we would strongly urge members of the public not to share or repost these images. Doing so risks causing further trauma to the injured man’s loved ones and may impact the ongoing investigation. Our thoughts remain with the victim’s family at this deeply distressing time.

"As our investigation continues we will provide further updates.”