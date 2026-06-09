A MAN is in hospital with serious injuries after a violent attack in North Belfast.

It happened shortly after 10.30pm on Monday evening in Kinnaird Avenue.

A video circulating on social media shows a man on top of another male with a knife before appearing to stab the man’s neck. A number of people then arrive, one with a hurl who attacks the man with the knife before police intervene.

A man has been arrested in relation to the incident and is in police custody while a second man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

North Belfast MP John Finucane said: "I am aware of an appalling violent attack in Kinnaird Avenue of North Belfast last night.



"This is deeply shocking, there is no place for violence of any kind in our communities.



"My thoughts are with the victim and I hope they make a full recovery. I would urge anyone with information to come forward to the PSNI immediately so a full investigation can be carried out."

SDLP councillor Carl Whyte urged people not to share video footage of the incident.

“This was an appalling act of extreme violence. The victim of this attack has endured a terrifying ordeal and all our thoughts are with him and his family and we pray for his full recovery."

Cllr Whyte praised the bravery of those who intervened.

“People who view this footage will feel fear, anger and shock. If you are sent this footage, I urge you not to view it nor share it further for the sake of the victim and his family. I have requested an update from the PSNI on this incident and there is a clear need to reassure the local community following this attack.

“I would also ask people not to engage with far-right elements who will use this incident in an attempt to sow division. It’s important that people remain calm and allow justice to take its course.”

Alliance MLA Nuala McAllister added: “I am horrified by the footage emerging from North Belfast, depicting some of the most depraved and barbaric violence I have ever seen.

“My thoughts are with the victim and all those who witnessed this deeply disturbing incident. This extreme brutality has no place whatsoever in our society.

“The investigation must be allowed to take its course. We must give the PSNI the space and support they need to establish the full facts and ensure that the individual responsible is held to account. Our focus must remain on securing justice and ensuring that those responsible face the full force of the law.

“I’d appeal to anyone with any information that could help police to contact them urgently to help them with their investigation.”

Police are asking anyone who witnessed this incident, or who may have captured dash-cam or CCTV footage from the area which could help with their investigation, to call them at Tennent Street on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1654 08/06/26.

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.