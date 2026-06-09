POLICE say they are monitoring the situation after anonymous social media posts calling for protests across Belfast tonight.

It comes after a violent attack in the Kinnaird area of North Belfast on Monday evening.

Police said a man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He remains in police custody.

The injured man, aged in his 40s, is in hospital where his condition is described as serious. The attack has left the man with significant injuries to his face, neck and back.

A poster circulating on social media is calling for protests on Tuesday night at 7pm, with road closures across the city including Falls Road, Lanark Way, Crumlin Road, Ardoyne roundabout and Shankill Road all mentioned.

The poster also urges all bunnessess (sic) to close at 5.30pm – 'No excuses'.

Another What's App message is urging recipients to "please forward all men of the age of 18 and over. Wear dark clothing… and be prepared to fight or be arrested."

At a press conference today Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson said: “We are aware of calls for protest activity across Northern Ireland this evening and continue to monitor the situation and plan accordingly."

Due to anticipated protests all council services will not operate tonight from 5.30pm onwards. This includes council venues, as well as overnight cleansing services.

We understand that some GAA games in Belfast have also been cancelled.