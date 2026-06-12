AN anti-racism rally will be held in Belfast city centre on Saturday in the wake of racist violence in the city this week.

Some ethnic minority families were forced to flee their homes on Tuesday after violent attacks in the wake of an horrific knife attack in North Belfast on Monday.

The rally at Belfast City Hall on Saturday at 1pm has been organised by United Against Racism.

West Belfast People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll has paid tribute to the community response to the racist violence in the city and urged people across the city to attend the rally.

"The racist pogroms in our city over recent nights have left entire communities terrified in their own homes. This unacceptable campaign of collective punishment demands the strongest possible response from the people of Belfast," he said.

"In the middle of evacuations, displacement and terror, it wasn't the state that stepped up. Those who filled the gap were the ordinary people of Belfast – neighbours, workers and community groups – who organised at short notice to check on families, organise shelter and stand with those under attack.

"Anti-racist groups have been inundated with requests to act and offers of support. This tells us something powerful about our city. The vast majority of people here have no truck with racist violence and division. Now is the moment to show that, out on the streets together.

"The parties and the far right figures who stoked this will never be the ones to face it down. I'm calling on everyone to come to the United Against Racism rally this Saturday at City Hall at 1pm. It is highly significant that the trade union movement, which represents hundreds of thousands of workers, has given its support to this rally. Migrant workers are our valued colleagues and neighbours. Our public services would collapse without their skills and labour, and we must stand by them during this time of unimaginable terror and fear.

“Bring your friends, family, colleagues and neighbours. We want the biggest, most unified turnout possible to send one clear message: Belfast won’t tolerate pogroms, and won’t let a tiny minority of racists and the cynical politicians who egg them on speak for our communities.”