TRANSLINK have announced that all bus and rail services will be suspended this evening, Wednesday.

It comes after serious disorder in parts of Belfast last night when homes and vehicles were set alight and a Glider was set ablaze.

This afternoon many schools and businesses are closing early to avoid being caught up in any potential trouble.

In a statement the company said: “Due to expected protests all Translink bus and rail services will be suspended this evening (Wednesday 10 June).

“There will be no bus departures after 5pm and no train services will depart after 6pm.

"There is currently a temporary suspension of some bus services until 1.30pm after which time services will resume.

“We are working closely with a range of stakeholders, including the PSNI, our Trade Unions, and other key partners to make appropriate arrangements to keep our passengers, staff and the wider public safe.

“Passengers are advised that services may be subject to alteration or cancellation. Where possible, passengers should travel earlier in the day and allow extra time for their journeys.

“Suspending services is always a last resort, but the safety of our customers and staff remains our top priority. We want to give people as much advance notice as possible so they can plan accordingly.

“We thank our staff and customers for their continued support at this time.

“We intend to be in a position to resume normal services tomorrow morning, and passengers are encouraged to check the latest travel updates via Translink social channels and the Journey Planner app.”

With some schools in Belfast taking the precaution to close early today Education Minister Paul Givan said the advice remains that "education provision should continue".

"Every effort should be made to minimise disruption to teaching and learning. Timetabled public examinations will go ahead as planned this afternoon, and schools should make every effort to remain open for pupils sitting exams.

“While there are reports circulating on social media regarding potential further protests, a blanket decision to close all schools across Northern Ireland would be neither practical nor proportionate.”

Commenting on the impact on children and young people, the Minister concluded: “I am also conscious of the impact on children and young people, particularly those from a minority ethnic background.

“Our school communities provide welcoming and supportive settings where all children can learn, play and grow up together. The Department will actively work with a range of partners to provide appropriate assistance to any schools or pupils impacted by recent events as their safety and wellbeing are my Department’s highest priority.”