A MAN in his seventies has been struck in the head with a brick after confronting a group of youth in the Whiterock Road area on Wednesday.

Police say that shortly before 5:20pm a group of youths were in the area when the man approached them due to a rubbish fire at a builders yard.

It was reported the man was struck on the head by what is believed to have been a brick. The youths then made off on foot following the incident.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who were already in attendance, extinguished the fire. The man was subsequently treated for his injuries.

Inspector McCann said: “Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1296 17/06/26. Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.”