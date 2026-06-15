DETECTIVES investigating a serious assault on the Suffolk Road in West Belfast have made three arrests.

Police received a report on Saturday that a man had been taken to hospital for treatment for serious head injuries following an assault the previous evening.

The victim was assaulted at around 9pm on Friday by another man while he was outside licensed premises.

A 20 year-old man, arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent. He remains in custody at this time as enquiries continue.

A 46-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman were arrested on Sunday on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm.

They have both since been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

Detective Inspector Collins said: "Our ongoing enquiries suggest the attacker arrived by taxi, punched the victim, and then left in the taxi along with another man.

“There may have also been an earlier verbal altercation between the injured party and another man inside the premises.

“The victim, aged 30, remains in a critical condition in hospital. He was wearing a beige hooded top, blue jeans and trainers at the time of the assault.

“Meanwhile, the suspect was dressed in a black hooded top, light coloured shorts, black socks and trainers.

“I would appeal to anyone who has any information about this incident or the persons involved, to please come forward and help us with our investigation.

“You can call police on our 101 number or report online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport quoting reference number 1174 13/06/26.

"Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk."