POLICE have released images of a person they are trying to identify in connection with serious public disorder on Tuesday in the Newtownabbey area.

Serious rioting took place in Newtownabbey on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.

The PSNI are requesting that if the person recognises themselves that they should come forward to police.

"Anyone who can assist in identifying this person, please contact police. If you have any information or wish to submit photos and footage, including CCTV, mobile phone or dash cam footage please contact police.

"Please do not comment on this post with information.

"A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ . You can also contact us on 101."