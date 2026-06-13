THIS August Belfast will play host to the biggest celebration of Irish traditional music, song and dance in the world as Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann arrives in the city for the very first time.

From August 6th–9th, TG4 will broadcast Fleadh26, four spectacular nights of live entertainment from the heart of the Fleadh, bringing viewers the very best of Ireland's musical heritage alongside some of the most exciting new voices and talents emerging on the traditional music scene today.

Celebrating the music, the stories, the characters and the communities that make traditional arts so special, the programmes will feature unforgettable performances, unique collaborations and special moments of connection as living legends share the stage with the next generation of musicians, singers and dancers.

This is a landmark year for Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann and a unique opportunity to showcase Belfast's rich cultural landscape as hundreds of thousands of visitors descend on the city for a week-long celebration of Irish culture.

Doireann Ní Ghlacáin

Produced by the award-winning Power Pictures, the live broadcasts Fleadh26 will be presented by three familiar faces with deep roots in traditional music and Irish culture:

Doireann Ní Ghlacáin is a broadcaster, academic, podcaster and acclaimed fiddle player and singer, whose musical heritage connects two of the most influential families in Irish traditional music — the Glackins and the Ó Riadas.

Peadar Ó Goill

Peadar Ó Goill, filmmaker, photographer and creative director from the Aran Islands, is now based in Belfast; working across music, culture and digital media, he combines a deep appreciation of tradition with a keen interest in the ideas, creativity and cultural conversations shaping Ireland today.

Gráinne McElwain is from Monaghan and is well-known to audiences through her sports coverage on TG4 and GAA+. She also brings a deep personal connection to Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann, having grown up in a musical family and immersed in the tradition through community, culture and a lifelong love of music.

TG4 will also be streaming live coverage from various competitions through Friday 7th – Sunday 9th of August live on TradTG4 – YouTube and on Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2026.

Freda Nic Giolla Chatháin

Na Comórtais will be presented by musician Freda Nic Giolla Chatháin. Freda is originally from County Westmeath, but she now lives in Charlestown, County Mayo. She has a degree in Music and Irish from UCC. Freda plays the accordion and the harp, and she won the senior harp competition at the Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann and at the Uí Cearbhaillán Harp Festival in Céadach, County Roscommon. She has taken her music on numerous trips, including two tours in North America and Britain with Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann.

Audiences can expect four nights packed with world-class performances, memorable collaborations, great stories, plenty of craic and the unmistakable atmosphere that only Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann can create.

Whether you're a lifelong traditional music enthusiast or simply curious about the energy and excitement of Ireland's greatest cultural gathering, this is one Fleadh Cheoil you won't want to miss.

TG4's live coverage of Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann Belfast 2026 airs nightly from August 6th–9th at 9.30pm and worldwide on TG4.ie