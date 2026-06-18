TECH giant Elon Musk has been condemned after labelling new Belfast Lord Mayor as a "betrayer of her people".

The comments come days after Lord Mayor Councillor Róis-Máire Donnelly went public about receiving a death threat in the wake of violence and intimidation of ethic minority communities.

In response, the Lord Mayor said she would not be deterred by the threat and she would continue to champion ethnic minority communities in the city.

Elon Musk, who on Friday became the world's first trillionaire, branded the Lord Mayor as a "betrayer of her people".

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey said he "unequivocally condemned" the online abuse directed at Róis-Máire Donnelly.

“Róis-Máire is a strong, confident young leader who has proudly stepped into this role and is committed to championing diversity, inclusion and equality across Belfast. The attacks we have witnessed are disgraceful and have no place in our city," he said.



“It is deeply concerning that powerful figures with significant global platforms, including Elon Musk, have amplified and fuelled commentary that has led to such hostility. This behaviour should be condemned in the strongest possible terms.

“The far-right narratives being spread on social media reach far beyond these shores, but they do not reflect the values of our communities.



“Over the weekend, we saw people across Belfast come together in solidarity with those affected by violence on our streets. That solidarity, compassion and unity is the real Belfast.

“Belfast is proud to have Róis-Máire as Ard-Mhéara this year, embodying the very best of our city providing leadership rooted in fairness, equality and human rights."