THE community sector across Belfast has come together in a defiant act of solidarity with ethnic minority families who have been subjected to violent attacks and intimidation across the city this week.

The event at St Comgall's – organised by the West Belfast Partnership Board – brought together community organisations, the education sector and elected representatives to devise an action plan on how to reassure and support ethnic minority families in the days and weeks ahead.

Lord Mayor Róis-Máire Donnelly, who herself received a death threat on Tuesday night, began by telling the packed room that such meetings "will make a difference" and that she will never be ashamed of "promoting an inclusive and diverse city".

DEFIANCE: Lord Mayor Róis-Máire Donnelly

Gerry McConville from the Falls Community Council detailed some of the work that the West Belfast Community Safety Forum has been involved in over recent days.

He said that they are in daily contact with the PSNI, and paid tribute to outreach youth workers who have been on the streets in West Belfast this week de-escalating tensions along interface areas to bring young people away from potential trouble.

Seán 'Spike' Murray from the Springfield Road Residents' Action Group outlined his analysis on who is behind the disorder.

"We don't believe that the UVF and UDA leadership is involved in these riots.," he said. "There might be individual members. That is based on engagement with them in recent days."

He added: "The biggest danger is former loyalists who are now engaging with the far right in England. Some have travelled over to be here this week.

"Some loyalists are opposed to what happened but there is no leadership to oppose it and I think that is a major problem."

Sinn Féin councillor Ciarán Beattie outlined some of the extensive work Belfast City Council has been engaged in since Monday – including rehousing; and praised council staff for the work they are doing in all hours of the day and night which often goes unnoticed.

PANEL: Councillor Ciarán Beattie, Joe Duffy, Gerry McConville and Seán Murray

He said healthcare workers are afraid to go to work which has led to hospital appointments being cancelled and said those that are going to work are being collected by entire families to ensure a safe journey home after finishing a shift.

"We have seen the hatred and we are not like that in this community. Belfast is a welcoming place," he told the packed hall. A meeting has been arranged with the Migrant Forum later on Thursday, he added.

Those gathered in the room then detailed their own harrowing stories of the effect of recent events on ethnic minority families.

Conor Kennedy from All Saints College on the Glen Road, who works closely with over 200 pupils at the school who are from an ethnic minority background, said the effect of the disorder and intimidation in recent days has been "massive".

He told the room that some pupils have missed key exams this week because they are too scared to leave their home and that the school even helped deliver a food parcel to one family who had "barricaded" themselves in their house.

A doctor from the Royal Victoria Hospital spoke of the importance of the role migrant healthcare workers play in the NHS and emphasised that hospital wards would "collapse" without them.

Another community worker spoke of an ethnic minority parent "begging" a neighbour to take their children for the night on Tuesday because they were so fearful of their house being attacked.

Community worker Seán Brady from human rights organisation PPR said that the onus was on everyone in the room to do their bit on an individual basis.

"We have allowed racism, fascism and anti-immigration to creep into society," he said. "You hear it in the bars, in the leisure centre, in chat groups and workplaces and we need to tackle it and stamp it out."

He praised the growing number of groups and individuals who are coming together across the city, which he says can "rise and meet the challenges".

Joe Duffy from the West Belfast Partnership Board, who chaired the discussion, noted some of the actions suggested in the room, including a shared letter signed by hundreds of community organisations in Belfast, as well as the importance of reaching out to migrant families and bringing an anti-racism charter to Belfast City Council.

There were also calls for individuals and groups in the room to attend an anti-racism rally at Belfast City Hall on Saturday at 1pm.