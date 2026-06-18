POLICE have released further images of individuals they wish to speak to in connection with serious public disorder in Belfast last week.

The PSNI are requesting that if the person recognises themselves that they should come forward to police.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Can you identify the following individual? Police would like to speak with the person in these images in connection with serious public disorder on 9th June 2026 in the Belfast area.

"If this is you, we are asking you to come forward to police now. Anyone who can assist in identifying this person, please contact police.

"If you have any information or wish to submit photos and footage, including CCTV, mobile phone or dash cam footage please contact police.

"A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/. You can also contact us on 101."