WEST Belfast Irish language organisation Glór na Móna became a sanctuary for ethnic minorities following racist intimidation and threats this week.

In the wake of the horrific knife attack in North Belfast on Monday evening, sporadic disorder broke out in parts of Belfast on Tuesday night with some ethnic minorities forced to flee their homes after racist mobs ran amok.

However, in a determined community response, Glór na Móna on the Whiterock Road sprung into action to help those most in need.

Nuala Ní Scolláin, who led the action plan, explained: "On Wednesday, we called a meeting about helping out. Over the next few hours people arrived with things like sleeping bags, mattresses, food, and clothes.

"Fifteen young men from Somali arrived in a terrible state. Their addresses had been circulated on Whats App on a so-called hit list.

"We wanted to make sure they had somewhere to sleep and enough to eat and drink.

Nuala Ní Scolláin: "Over the next few hours people arrived with things like sleeping bags, mattresses, food, and clothes"

"It was all about making sure they were safe and comfortable. Our job was simple – open the building.

"Their addresses had appeared on a hit list circulating online and they didn’t feel safe staying there. They arrived terrified. They weren’t even sure they would be safe in our building and we had to keep reassuring them that it was a safe space.

"They settled down and started playing the Playstation. They also felt comfortable to do a walk around the local area. I am glad they were able to leave feeling a lot safer than they arrived."

Feargal Mac Ionnrachtaigh, Director of Glór na Móna. added: "It is ironic because our site where Glór na Móna is now was a sanctuary for families burnt out of the Falls in 1969 and here we are again in 2026 housing ethnic minorities.

"It shows we are miles off a society that treats people with equality and fairness and recent days have shone a spotlight on the failures.

"We knew this Armageddon was going to happen. The response from the state was to shut the city down and basically watch a fascist mob do what they wanted."

Community worker Seán Brady explained more about the collective network set up to allow places like Glór na Móna to become a sanctuary.

"In many ways the preparation work had already been done. We have seen this before over the last two summers," he added. "Our city-wide network has built up with people who are anti-racist and anti-fascist who work with refugees and migrant communities and respond to their needs.

"Whenever the horrific knife attack in North Belfast happened, we knew there was going to be a backlash and we had to be ready.

"We worked closely with Anaka Women's Collective, who support migrant women in Belfast.

"The void that was left by state services was filled by a collective of people, including Anaka Women’s Collective who on Tuesday night went into areas and pulled people out to safety and effectively saved lives.

"Places likes Glór na Móna became a sanctuary space for ethnic minority groups. It is a disgrace that this happened and I don’t know how you get in the mindset of someone who wants to intimidate and burn people out of their home."