THE violent scenes that have swept through Belfast this week have been compared to the August 1969 pogrom in the city.

An anti-racism and solidarity rally was held on the Falls Road on Friday organised by Sinn Féin and People Before Profit.

It comes after racist thugs targeted homes of ethnic minority families in the city, which erupted following a violent attack in North Belfast on Monday.

The rally began with Lord Mayor Róis-Máire Donnelly – who herself received a death threat this week – who said that what took in Belfast in recent days has been "deeply disturbing".

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey was among those present this afternoon

"People have been forced from their homes and made to feel unsafe. No one should experience that. It is not acceptable and does not represent Belfast," she said.

"Our city is stronger because of its diversity. People from different backgrounds and traditions contribute every day to our public services and economy. They belong here.

"I will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with our ethnic minority communities and not allow a small minority to spread division, fear and hatred. Racism has no place in our city. Belfast belongs to all of us."

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll compared the "attempted pogrom" to August 1969.

"This community knows all to well what discrimination looks like and what we saw this week was an attempted pogrom on our city," he said "Just like we saw in August 1969 was disgraceful hatred and bigotry. We also saw the community rally and re-build Bombay Street.

"This week we saw community groups and many others organise and show incredible solidarity to people here. The actions of people here will make sure fascism goes back under the rock where it came from."

Dr Raied Al-Wazzan from Belfast Islamic Centre praised the "good people" of Belfast for rallying around ethnic minority people.

"People were hiding their children in the attic to prevent the racists from attacking them," he said.

Dr Raied Al-Wazzan

"This racism is the other face of sectarianism.

"There are many good people helping their neighbours and I have heard many good stories. This is the Belfast that I know. This is the Belfast I choose to call home.

"In West Belfast, I really feel this is my family. On behalf of my community, I say thank you."