THE annual Clonard Solemn Novena began this morning in West Belfast, running for the next nine days.

Held in honour of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, the special nine days of prayers and petitions will see thousands attend the Falls monastery, bringing together the faithful from far and wide. The theme for this year is 'Called and Sent.'

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Fr Brendan Kelly, the Rector at Clonard said: "June in West Belfast is a time people start to think of the Novena in honour of our Mother of Perpetual Help and we have been busy preparing for the past few weeks.

"Our theme this year is 'Called and Sent'. Called is in the sense that we are called to be missionary disciples of Jesus, listen to him and then to be sent off into the world to continue his mission.

"Over the nine days, we will reflect on the theme and each day also has its own theme too. We have a number of speakers throughout the nine days.

"This year we are also celebrating the centenary of Saint Gerardo Maiella, a famous Redemptorist brother.

"Our inter-faith day will welcome people from all traditions to Clonard and we always look forward to that as well as the annual procession after the final mass.

"Our congregation over the nine days reflects the changing demographics here. We have people from India, Philippines and many African countries. It is very important because we welcome all peoples to Clonard. We want people to feel safe and at home when they come here."

Fr Oan Runi added: "I want to thank our huge team of around 150 volunteers who worked so hard in getting Clonard ready for the Novena and who will help throughout the nine days.

"We are very grateful to them and such an event could not happen without them.

"There seems to be a lot of excitement this year and our Facebook page has been quite busy in the build-up. We will have a huge congregation online too. Every session is live-streamed."

Clonard Novena runs from June 17-25.

Weekday times: 6.45am, 9.30am, 11.30am, 4pm, 6pm and 8pm.

Saturday and Sunday: 6.45am, 9.30am, 11.30am, 1.30pm, 4pm, 6pm and 8pm.

Sacrament of the Sick: Saturday, June 20 at 9.30am, 11.30am and 6pm.

Procession in thanksgiving to Our Lady of Perpetual Help: After the final 8pm Mass on Thursday, June 25.