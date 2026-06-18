BUSINESSES on the Glen Road in West Belfast are urging others to be wary after an attempted break-in and a creeper burglary in recent days.

Last Friday afternoon a sum of cash was stolen from a dog groomers in the area. A number of attempted break-ins were also reported at businesses at Gransha shops, including Gransha Grill.

Emma Livingstone, who owns The Grooming Loft at the bottom of the Glen Road, said around £600 was stolen in what she believes was an "opportunist theft".

"I have a small cash box and I realised it was gone last Friday. I think someone has just walked in off the street and took it when I was working in the other room," she explained. "There was around £600 in it which is a lot of money to me as a small business.

"It feels like a bit of a violation because it happened when I was working. It was a brazen theft. I think it would be different if someone had have broken in but this was opportunistic. Perhaps it is a lesson to me to make sure everything is more secure.

"I have been here two years and have never had an issue. Everyone has been so friendly.

"I am currently reviewing CCTV footage with the police. I would urge other businesses in the area to be wary."

On Sunday night CCTV captured an attempted break-in at Gransha Grill takeaway.

Two youths caught on camera are seen breaking into the chip preparation room at the back of the premises but were unable to get any further.

Eileen O'Neill from Gransha Grill said: "It happened on Sunday night at around 7.30pm.

Eileen O'Neill from Gransha Grill

"It wasn't until Monday morning that we noticed the back door into the chips room had been broken into because there was a bit of damage.

"We checked the CCTV and have footage of two youths. Thankfully they didn't get any further past the other door into the kitchen.

"Small businesses like ourselves don't need incidents like this happening. Thankfully nothing was stolen but I would urge other businesses in the area to be extra cautious."